State ramping up free COVID-19 testing

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health is ramping up free COVID-19 testing across the state as the latest surge has made it harder for Hoosiers to find a test.

The state will partner with Gravity Diagnostics, which is based in Covington, Ky. The company will provide the staff and supplies needed to collect and analyze up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests.

A news release said the testing operation will scale up in the coming weeks and have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites as the need warrants. Sites will remain at designated locations for fixed periods of time to increase the availability of testing in communities that currently lack adequate testing resources.

The contract will run until June 30, with an option to extend if needed. There was no information given on the cost of the contract.

“Gravity has been an incredible partner throughout the pandemic as part of our lab testing network, and its business model allows for a nimble approach to ensure testing is placed where it is most needed and that results are received quickly,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Having Gravity on board allows us to offer testing in communities with higher need for longer periods so that our mobile units can continue to host shorter testing and vaccination clinics in other areas of the state.”

Testing had dipped to fewer than 10,000 tests a day in early July but has spiked to a seven-day moving average currently of about 45,000 a day. On Friday, more than 60,000 new tests were reported.

The state signed Gravity to a $29 million contract in December 2020 to perform up to 5,000 tests a day. That contract has been extended twice and is set to end this December.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Health said Gravity has been involved in processing lab specimens for the state previously and the new contract “expands that role by having them take testing to communities.”

