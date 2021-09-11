Committee to lead TRAA after director's exit

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's board appointed an executive committee of three board members to serve as interim director.

The executive committee was formed less than 72 hours after Gary Booher, the authority's executive director for 32 years, unexpectedly left the organization.

Booher emailed the board after the heated Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday to say he is moving his expected retirement date of Dec. 31 up to Oct. 1. He added that he would use paid time off for the rest of September.

Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey, who is also a board member, said Booher cited personal reasons for his early retirement. Lahey is on the executive committee, along with board members Rachel Guin, who is an attorney at Rothberg Logan Waraco LLP, and Brett Steffen, the board's vice chairman and manager of Samaritan Helicopter Parkview Health System.

The board appointed the committee after accepting Booher's early retirement date. Lahey said appointing an executive committee instead of an interim executive director allows there to be new leadership now instead of in a few weeks or longer.

“Being thrust into this position the way we were, we felt like this was a good idea because each one of us brings a different strength to the table,” he said.

Booher's initial retirement announcement came months ago, Lahey said, which helps because the board is already in the middle of the hiring process.

“The goal all along was to at least identify a new director by Oct. 1 and to make sure they are in place Nov. 1, so I think we are still on track with that,” Lahey said.

City Council raised numerous concerns to ambulance officials led by Booher on Tuesday, including that the officials were not working toward solutions to the medic shortage quickly enough. The board declared an emergency earlier this year because the contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, had been out of compliance because of unacceptably slow response times to top-priority emergency calls.

Lahey suggested to fellow board members that they look into hiring a consultant at the next meeting. He added that he thinks that is the first step to addressing “each and every” concern made by council members, city administration, medics and local residents.

“We want to address each and every one of those concerns. I think hiring a consultant is the first step in that,” he said. “Just get a consultant in here to look at the system as a whole and help us make really good decisions of the next director and what the continued role of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is going to be.”

The board decided to hire legal counsel for the transition period at a future meeting. The board also approved meeting biweekly instead of once a month for at least the next few months.

The board's next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the ambulance authority's office at 525 Hayden St.

Bernie Beier, a board member, sent a message on behalf of the board to medics that they are not the reason why the authority has faced so many problems recently. In fact, the authority would be much worse off without them, he added.

“I'd ask you to double down on the commitment, work with us, hold us accountable. If you've got great ideas, find us on the street, find us on the phone, call us, grab us by the ear,” he said. “And for God's sakes, don't sit quietly and take it.”

