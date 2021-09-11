Council Republicans question Henry

Republican Fort Wayne City Council members issued a letter Friday to Mayor Tom Henry, raising concerns about incentives and mask mandates announced last week.

Henry, a Democrat, said during a Sept. 2 news conference that masks or face coverings will now be required in all city buildings. He also announced a $200 incentive for employees who choose to share and prove their vaccination status with the city.

The letter is signed by the five Republican councilmen: Jason Arp, 4th; Tom Didier, 3rd; Paul Ensley, 1st; Tom Freistroffer, at large; and Russ Jehl, 2nd. It is up to elected leaders to “both promote public health and protect individuals’ rights to make their own health choices,” the letter says.

“Injecting partisan politics into this debate only weakens the public’s trust,” the letter states. “This is why portions of your announcement on Sept. 2 were so disappointing.”

The incentive payment for vaccinated employees wasn’t brought before City Council, which is the fiscal body of city government. They question where the funding will come from.

Henry said Sept. 2 that the incentive money will come from excess health care costs paid by employees.

The council members also expressed concern over Henry’s statements regarding how he hopes the mandate and incentives encourage private businesses to do the same.

“State law explicitly prohibits local governments from mandating vaccines, yet you have laid out a series of policy proposals which seek to encourage exactly what the State prohibits the city from doing,” the letter says.

Henry also mentioned a Nov. 1 deadline, by which the city will have put additional incentives “or disincentives, if you will” in place. The council members asked what those incentives will be.

“By politicizing city employees’ health benefits, the legitimate discussion of employee vaccine bonuses is impossible, and the divisive ‘us versus them’ mentality is reinforced,” the letter says. “Furthermore, the use of public funds for a new employee benefit, bypassing discussions with the fiscal body or the taxpayers, is unnecessarily adversarial.”

County employees will also receive a $200 check if they share their vaccination status, according to an email sent to county employees Thursday.

City spokesman John Perlich, said early Friday afternoon the mayor’s office was reviewing the letter.

“Mayor Henry’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our city employees and residents,” Perlich said in a statement. “We also continue to emphasize the importance of vaccinations to help alleviate the current COVID-19 surge our community is experiencing.”

City Council received notification of the mask mandate and incentives before the Sept. 2 news conference, Perlich said. Additionally, the incentives will not require an allocation from City Council.

“The payments will come from the Group Health Insurance Fund,” he said. “The fund isn’t an appropriated fund and doesn’t require approval by City Council. The fund accounts for all health-related costs of the city for its employees.”

