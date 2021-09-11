Mosaic Celebration postponed to spring

The Mosaic Celebration that was slated for Oct. 8 at Parkview Field will be postponed until spring due to increases in COVID-19 cases.

Two of the event planners, Joshua Raines and Nygel Simms, confirmed the change Friday. A notice was posted on the Mosaic Celebration Facebook page and a notice was emailed Thursday to those who bought advance tickets.

The faith-based celebration, with a goal of attracting at least 8,000 to the downtown stadium, was to feature nationally known recording artists including Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tauren Wells. Passion Music was also to appear.

The decision was based on guidance from county and state health officials.

Those who made purchases in advance are encouraged to keep their tickets, the email notice said, since the same pricing can't be guaranteed in the spring. Requests for refunds, however, will be honored through Sept. 30.

Questions or concerns can be emailed to hello@mosaiccelebration.com.