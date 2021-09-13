Bluffton schools expel Pride flag from classroom

A Bluffton teacher will have to remove a pride flag from a middle school classroom after the district's board voted unanimously tonight.

Two policies were introduced during an August special meeting of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District board after a parent said her child was bullied because of the LGBTQ+ flag.

The policy that prevents the pride flag in classrooms states classroom postings can't contain "materials, such as political or religious material, that is unrelated to the curriculum and instruction goals of the courses of study conducted in that classroom."

The policy was altered slightly before the board voted on it. The added information includes a definition of classroom materials, which include posters and bulletin boards. The policy does not include items on teachers' desks or in other personal spaces.

The board also passed a policy regarding instructional practices for controversial issues.

"This event – if you want to call it an event – I believe will make this school even stronger," board President Julie Thompson said, "and will include every single child in this school and ensure they are safe."

