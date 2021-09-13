FWCS adopts plan to connect students with local businesses

Superintendent Mark Daniel tonight sold the Fort Wayne Community Schools board on a high school program he expects will be a game-changer for the region.

The seven-member board approved an almost $3.9 million, five-year contract to bring 3DE to North Side and Snider high schools beginning next fall and expanding it to all five high schools by 2025 in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

The board previously learned about 3DE during an hourlong work session last month. Generally, students are given a real-world business problem written by a local or national business partner every five weeks. Students work in small groups to research and analyze the challenge and present their solution to the company.

Using this learning method makes lessons more relevant and engaging for students, officials said.

Daniel expects this type of learning will particularly benefit the "middle 50%" of the district's student body, not the high academic achievers.

asloboda@jg.net