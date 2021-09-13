Monarch Fest a celebration of migration

Joy Maassel had just the thing to place on the bare, outstretched arms that appeared in front of her Sunday at Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve – monarch butterflies ready for their migration south.

Maassel noted the insects' gender as she plucked them from their mesh container.

“You want to give him a boy's name?” Maassel asked as she placed one of the winged insects on a child's wrist. To the butterfly, she said, “Safe trip to Mexico.”

The butterfly release was part of the annual Monarch Festival, a largely outdoor event celebrating the migratory butterfly while educating children and families.

After a year canceled because of COVID-19, the five-hour event returned Sunday with more than 1,000 visitors. Most parked on Engle Road, which was closed for the festival, and they walked about a quarter-mile in hot, sunny weather to the activities. Signs staked along the path shared facts about monarchs.

Betsy Yankowiak, who greeted and thanked visitors for coming, deemed the afternoon a success.

She is director of preserves and programs for Little River Wetlands Project, a nonprofit land trust that hosts the festival. It also was part of Visit Fort Wayne's Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown event.

The Colglazier family – Molly and Nathan and daughters Moira, 6, Eleanor, 4 and Dorothy, 1 – skipped the downtown Tourist venues in favor of Eagle Marsh in southwest Allen County.

Molly and Nathan Colglazier watched as volunteers attached costume butterfly wings to their girls' torsos for an activity demonstrating the insects' life cycle.

“Mommy, I need milkweed,” Moira said.

Monarchs need milkweed to survive, as it is the only plant monarch caterpillars eat. Festival attendees were offered varieties of milkweed to plant either at Eagle Marsh or take home.

“Every milkweed counts,” Yankowiak said.

Adult monarchs feed on nectar from flowers, including the sawtooth sunflowers and goldenrods at Eagle Marsh. Yankowiak said the “sea of yellow” flowers is a signal for migrating monarchs to eat and rest.

Some monarchs fly as far as 3,000 miles to reach their winter home and typically travel 50 to 100 miles a day, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Monarchs in eastern North America travel to the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico while those in western North America spend winter in California.

“It's hard to imagine something that small travels such a long journey,” Yankowiak said. “It's an incredible story.”

