Two new Allen County housing developments proposed

Lancia Homes is proposing a 207-lot single-family home development for Huguenard Road in Washington Township.

Next month the Allen County Plan Commission also will consider a proposal for 45 new homes in the 1000 to 1200 blocks of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township.

Called Shadowood Lakes, the Washington Township development will be along the 8400 to 8500 blocks of Huguenard, with entrances there and along Wallen Road. The location is near the Colonial Heights residential development.

The Perry Township development, called Cascata Estates Extended, was submitted by Oakmont Development Co. II and its representative Jeff Thomas.

