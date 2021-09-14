252 homes in 2 developments slated

Lancia Homes is behind a proposal to build 207 single-family homes in a development off Huguenard Road in Washington Township.

Next month, the Allen County Plan Commission also will consider a proposal for 45 new homes in the 1000 to 1200 blocks of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township.

Called Shadowood Lakes, the Washington Township development will be along the 8400 to 8500 blocks of Huguenard, with entrances there and along Wallen Road. The location is near the Colonial Heights residential development.

The Perry Township development, called Cascata Estates Extended, was submitted by Oakmont Development Co. II and its representative Jeff Thomas.

Jim Lancia, founder of Lancia Homes, said the Shadowood Lakes project on 59.5 acres is seeking rezoning from agricultural to multiple-family residential – although the homes planned are all single-family homes and duplexes.

The zoning on the L-shaped tract would allow both styles of homes to be built instead of requiring two separate rezonings, Lancia said.

Homes accessed from Huguenard will be single-family, while those accessed from Wallen Road will be duplexes, he said.

“We thought that if we put in a little more density, we can reach out to more people with homes for a little less money,” Lancia said, noting he expects basic duplex units with one garage can start at less than $200,000.

Single-family detached homes in Allen County are rarely being offered at less than $300,000, with big increases in the last few months, he added.

The development will be constructed exclusively by Fort Wayne builder Lancia Homes, Lancia said. The applicant is listed as Springmill Woods Development LLC, Fort Wayne. Lancia and his son Jamie S. Lancia are affiliated with that company.

The new development will be served by Fort Wayne water and sewer, the application states. Surrounding parcels are zoned agricultural and single-family residential, with many that do not allow stub street development.

The Perry Township proposal seeks rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential for a 30.4-acre tract that is more than 70% surrounded by agricultural zoning. Water and sewer are proposed as provided by Huntertown utilities.

The only entrance to the development is proposed through Cascata Estates' Cascata Trail. The developers' applications says the parcel, north of Huntertown, is part of Huntertown's long-term strategy for growth.

No price points were stated in the application. Thomas did not return a call seeking information Monday.

Public hearings on the proposals will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

