Lutheran breaks ground for Huntertown facility

Lutheran Health Network expanded its presence north of Fort Wayne this morning by breaking ground on a multi-use medical facility.

At 12404 Lima Road in Huntertown, the facility will include offices for primary-care doctors plus a walk-in urgent care center, diagnostic imaging and a lab.

The facility joins Maple Heights Behavioral Health a 120-bed mental health and substance abuse facility at West Washington Center and Huguenard roads and a joint venture with Acadia Healthcare.

A Lutheran-affiliated medical facility in Auburn will have a ribbon cutting next week, officials said.

Scott Teffeteller, named Lutheran Health Network's chief executive officer in July, conducted the ceremony, which he said was his first groundbreaking for Lutheran.

"The reason for this site is to be closer to the community we serve to the north of Fort Wayne," he said. Lutheran's main hospital is in southwest Fort Wayne and a downtown hospital to replace St. Joseph Hospital is still under construction.

The new facility is designed to complement the network's extensive Dupont Hospital campus along Auburn and Dupont roads, officials said.

