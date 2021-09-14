Positive cases dip in state, county

After reaching more than 5,400 new cases a day last week, Indiana reported Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 dipped to 2,349 Monday.

The newly diagnosed included 152 Allen County residents – also a decline from early this month. The number of new daily county cases peaked at 328 on Sept. 1 and 326 on Sunday.

Allen County has reported 2,856 new confirmed cases since the beginning of September – an average of 220 cases a day.

Indiana reported no new deaths Monday and neither did Allen County, which has a total of 736 reported deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The state has had 14,391 confirmed deaths and 457 suspected deaths from COVID-19 in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

In the region, Noble County led with 19 reported new cases Monday, followed by Wabash County with 17 and Adams and Huntington counties with 16 cases each.

Kosciusko County had 15 new cases and DeKalb County had 14, followed by Whitley County with 11, Wells with 10 and LaGrange with four.

In Indiana, 910,013 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Allen County has reported 51,975 confirmed cases. Based on an 2019 estimated population of 380,000, that means about 13% of county residents have tested positive for the disease.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health's District 3, which includes Allen County and 11 other northeast Indiana counties, reported a rebound in the percentage of available intensive care unit hospital beds.

On Thursday, 7.5% of beds were reported available. That percentage climbed Monday to 9.4%. State health officials Monday reported COVID-19 patients filled 28.6% of the district's ICU beds.

District 3 had 273 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Saturday – a dip from 293 on Sept. 9.

Fort Wayne's Parkview Health last week reported more than 90% of COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, while Lutheran Health Network reported that was the case for 78% of COVID-19 patients.

