Request made to rezone riverfront

A rezoning request for riverfront development did not garner any comments – in support or in opposition – at a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing Monday.

The rezoning request was made by the city so it can move forward on riverfront redevelopment plans. The zonings vary through the area and include multifamily housing and industrial.

Russ Garriott, senior planner, said the majority of the land is vacant and unimproved.

City officials would like for it to be rezoned to downtown edge. Some of the land is already owned by the city for parks.

The request is for about 65 parcels of land along the St. Marys River starting in the area of Fourth Street going all the way to the Norfolk Southern train tracks near Herman Street.

Garriott said the commission's approval will allow the city to move forward with public and private developments that are in line with the Allen County-Fort Wayne Comprehensive Plan.

The rezoning request was the only issue before the public Monday, so the actual development of the land was not discussed. A couple of points were clarified, but no opinions were shared.

The plan commission will vote on its recommendation to City Council at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Plans for the second phase of riverfront development were released Sept. 2. The phase includes trails, a wetland boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two new boat docks, more open park space, new signage and another section of tree canopy trail with two overlooks.

Construction on the $25 million second phase is expected to begin by early fall 2022.

dfilchak@jg.net