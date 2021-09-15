2nd part of transfer agreement approved for water and sewer district

By a divided vote, the Allen County Regional Water & Sewer District board today approved the second part of an agreement that would transfer the district's assets to Fort Wayne's City Utilities.

Two votes during the special session were not unanimous – board member Tim Roy voted against one proposal and board member Tom Rotering voted against two.

Both also voted against the first of the two-part agreement last month.

Today, Rotering said the agreement would break an agreement with some district customers that grinder pumps that handle the waste of a small number of homes would be maintained for 20 years by the city.

The other objection was that the composition of a governing board would mean county residents would be dependent on the city and city appointees to determine where and when water and sewer lines would be extended.

