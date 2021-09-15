Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Sep 15
MAIN STREET/WEST STREET
Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing, Thursday through Sept. 23.
SNYDER ROAD
Closed between Lincoln Highway and Paulding Road 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
PARNELL AVENUE
Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story