Road restrictions for Sep 15

MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing, Thursday through Sept. 23.

SNYDER ROAD

Closed between Lincoln Highway and Paulding Road 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

PARNELL AVENUE

Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.