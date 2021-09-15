The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Sep 15

    MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

    Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing, Thursday through Sept. 23.

    SNYDER ROAD

    Closed between Lincoln Highway and Paulding Road 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

    PARNELL AVENUE

    Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

