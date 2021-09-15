New sculpture blooms outside Conservatory

A new flower has sprung up in front of Fort Wayne's Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Or maybe it's not a flower.

Although some have described the limestone and steel sculpture named Megaflora as floral in nature, its creator Cary Shafer doesn't quite go along.

"I'm an insinuator. I don't want to dictate," he said. "I hope people will feel something inside. It makes me feel good inside."

The sculpture at the corner of South Calhoun Street and Jefferson Boulevard consists of various sized blocks of limestone that separate into two curved triangles at the top.

In the middle stands a bright green steel "stem" that bursts into smaller stems topped by several brightly-colored metal circles and squares.

The 36-foot-tall, 10-ton sculpture doesn't move. But Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said he expects it to be featured in visitors' videos and selfies that will make the installation "a landmark destination" in downtown Fort Wayne.

