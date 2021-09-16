Fort Wayne/Allen County

Joshua's Hand has interim director

Remound Wright has been named interim executive director of Joshua's Hand, Fort Wayne's community development organization focused on housing and workforce development.

Wright succeeds Cedric Walker, founding CEO of Joshua's Hand and pastor of Joshua's Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Walker is retiring after 33 years of ministry.

“Over the past two years, Remound Wright has been an exemplary 'first mate' to our retiring founder, Cedric Walker. He has brought wise counsel and entrepreneurial vigor to the organization,” board chair Tug Pierson said.

State health panel picks local official

Top health officials in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis were named Tuesday to a new panel tasked with studying Indiana's public health system and making recommendations for improvement.

Named to the Governor's Public Health Commission were Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron and Marion County Health Officer Dr. Virginia Caine of Indianapolis, the state health department said.

The new appointees also include Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association; Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley of Marion, Madison Mayor Bob Courtney; Hendricks County Commissioner Dennis Dawes; Carl Ellison. president and CEO of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition; and Paul Halverson, founding dean of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

The group's goal is to make recommendations for changes that can be shared with the Indiana General Assembly and enacted through new policy during the 2023 legislative session.

YWCA highlights domestic violence

YWCA Northeast Indiana has scheduled several events in October to bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, including its annual Flowers on the River, which honors victims, survivors and those who have been affected by domestic violence.

The free event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Promenade Park. Following the program, participants will proceed to the Wells Street bridge where they can toss purple carnations into the river.

Other events include Chalk it Up!, where people can write messages on sidewalks to promote awareness, and Purple Fridays, in which residents are encouraged to wear purple on Fridays through October. For more information, go to ywcanein.com/dvam.

