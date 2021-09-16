City sprouts new sculpture

A new flower has sprung up in front of Fort Wayne's Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Or maybe it's not a flower.

Although some have described the limestone and steel sculpture named “Megaflora” as floral in nature, creator Cary Shafer doesn't quite go along.

“I'm an insinuator. I don't want to dictate,” the Fort Wayne artist said. “I hope people who see it will feel something inside. It makes me feel good inside.”

The new sculpture at South Calhoun Street and Jefferson Boulevard was unveiled Wednesday morning.

The work consists of 24 various-sized blocks of Indiana limestone that separate into two curved triangles at the top. In the middle stands a bright green steel “stem” that bursts into smaller stems topped by several brightly colored metal circles and squares.

The 36-foot-tall, 10-ton sculpture looks as if the squares and circles might spin in the breeze, but the work is stationary.

But Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said he expects it will be featured in visitors' videos and selfies and become “a landmark destination” in downtown Fort Wayne.

“Today we are adding a new dimension to the public art scene in downtown Fort Wayne,” McDaniel said.

Shafer said the corner “was screaming for something” to attract attention and direct people toward the conservatory.

What it got, he and McDaniel said in interviews after the ceremony, was something different than what was originally planned.

The original idea was for a garland-like vine that would lead from the sculpture to the interior of the conservatory. But that proved not feasible from an engineering standpoint, McDaniel told The Journal Gazette.

“We needed to go to Plan B,” McDaniel said.

Shafer, 63, was up for the challenge.

The new design, he said, took 15 days to install, with the help of a steel fabricator and a stone specialist. Before that, it was a few years in his head and on his computer.

He said he wanted to work with the idea of highlighting negative space – the break between the two stone columns that could be construed as leaves.

He also wanted to simplify the elements of a flower, such as petals and stamen – and strip them down to circles and squares.

“It's really minimalistic,” he said of the work. “It's a like a roller coaster for the eyes.”

The $126,900 sculpture was funded by The Journal Gazette Foundation, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the parks department's Capital Improvement Plan.

Shafer has done work for other cities as well as Fort Wayne. The tumbling transparent blocks installation called “Metaform” near the bridge over Main Street near Three Rivers Apartments is one in a prominent spot.

He also created gargoyles for the exterior of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

He said it was “really nice” to have another installation in his hometown, and the ceremony was attended by many friends, project co-workers and family members, including his mother, who came up from Florida.

“I'm the biggest fan of the parks department. They really want to improve the city in ways that can affect people,” Shafer said.

Whatever people make of the piece, “because art is subjective,” he added, “it's a great thing for the community.”

