Commissioner eyes mayoral bid

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters is taking a look at running for mayor.

Peters filed exploratory paperwork with the Allen County Election Board Wednesday for a possible run as Fort Wayne's mayor in 2023, a statement said. The paperwork is the first step in Peters' consideration of whether he will throw his hat in the ring.

“I don't know that any timing is right but there is a lot of work to do if a campaign is to be launched successfully,” Peters said in an email. “When I ran in 2007, I got into the game too late to make the kind of impact that needed to be made to prevail in that campaign. I do not want to repeat that mistake.”

The exploratory committee will allow Peters to get a closer look at his potential mayoral campaign before officially deciding to run.

Peters, who has experience in both city and county government and in the private sector, has been involved in many projects, including Electric Works, Lutheran Hospital, Amazon distribution centers and Parkview Hospital, he said.

“Before I am totally committed to launching a full-blown campaign, I need to have a better understanding of the landscape and work that will be necessary to be successful and to gain a better understanding of those things that the citizens of Fort Wayne feel are most important,” he said.

If he decides to run for mayor, Peters wants to focus on continuing the momentum in the community “on a number of fronts” and continuing to make Fort Wayne a safer place.

Peters would also like to strengthen the city's economic vitality by working to keep more of the talent coming out of the student base local and by working to improve the housing market for those looking for affordable homes.

Peters isn't the only Republican eyeing the mayor's office. City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced his mayoral campaign in May for the 2023 election.

Peters lost to Matt Kelty in the 2007 GOP mayoral primary. Kelty lost in the 2007 general election to Democrat Tom Henry, who has been mayor since 2008. He has not announced if he will seek reelection.

