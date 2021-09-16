District OKs sewer transfer to city

By a divided vote, the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District board Wednesday approved the second part of an agreement that would transfer the district's assets to Fort Wayne's City Utilities.

Two votes during the special session were not unanimous – board member Tim Roy voted against one proposal and board member Tom Rotering voted against two.

Both also voted against the first of the two-part agreement last month. The votes Wednesday were for more than 20 appendices.

Rotering said Wednesday the agreement would break an agreement with some district customers that grinder pumps that handle the waste of a small number of homes would be maintained for 20 years by the district.

The other objection was that the composition of a governing board would mean county residents would be dependent on the city and city appointees to determine where and when water and sewer lines would be extended. That would amount to giving City Utilities an outsized influence over development in the county, Roy said after the meeting.

The district will maintain a board, but it will not have governing power. It is being retained as a way to receive certain funding, board members said.

The new board will consist of one person appointed by the county commissioners and four people appointed by the city.

The two parts of the transfer agreement will be sent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for approval, although when that might happen has yet to be determined.

In advancing the first part of the plan, board members said it would save most residential customers about $50 a month on their bills beginning in January. That was later disputed by Roy, who said the reduction would amount to about $30.

The board did not take up that issue Wednesday, but approved a schedule of rates.

The district provides sewer service to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Allen County.

New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn and portions of southwest Allen County served by Aqua Indiana have their own sewer services.

rsalter@jg.net