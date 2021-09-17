ACD museum receives $500,000

The National Park Service has awarded the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum a $500,000 matching grant to preserve and restore the National Historic Landmark building.

A news release said the Save America's Treasurers matching grant “will begin the critical components to our preservation plans as it will replace the leaking roof and seal the top half of the building envelope and install new HVAC equipment prior to exterior and interior rehabilitation and restoration activities to be completed in future phases.”

The Save America's Treasurers program is funded through the historic preservation fund using revenue from outer continental shelf oil lease revenue, not tax dollars, the release said.

The museum, which opened in 1974, is “dedicated to preserving the history of design, engineering and architecture; celebrating its relevance to our present and future; and continuing to be a driving force,” the release said.

With the grant, the museum has reached the halfway mark of its $5 million goal that it set in 2018, when it launched a capital campaign and a plan for preservation and rehabilitation.

For more information on the museum, go to www.automobilemuseum.org, or on Facebook at ACDAM1974.