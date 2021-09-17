All county workers to get raises

All county government employees will get 3% raises next year, despite Allen County Council members disagreeing Thursday on who should get the raise.

In the past, County Council has approved a flat-rate raise of $1,750 for full-time employees. Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown started the conversation of moving to a percentage raise instead of a flat rate during the council's annual budget hearing Thursday.

Even if council didn't approve a percentage raise this year, Brown asked that the council consider pitching in on having a study done. It isn't about raising county wages to private-sector levels, Brown said, but using percentages for raises will help the county compete.

A 3.5% raise was listed on Auditor Nick Jordan's lists of appeals the council had to choose from when it came to cuts.

Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, first proposed a 3% raise that would apply to all county employees with the exception of part-time staff at Memorial Coliseum. He decided to leave Coliseum part-time employees out after Jackie Scheuman, finance and budget director, said they recently received a significant raise of about $2 an hour.

Council President Kyle Kerley, R-at large, pointed out that all departments have the ability to give their employees raises at any time, so other county employees might have gotten recent raises too.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, immediately asked where the 3.5% mentioned earlier had gone. Harris' motion failed by a 4-3 vote with Bob Armstrong, R-at large; Chris Spurr, R-4th; Ken Fries, R-at-large; and Curry-Campbell voting against it.

Fries then made a motion for a 3.5% raise for all employees, including those at the Coliseum. It failed after it was voted down by Joel Benz, R-3rd; Kyle Kerley, R-at large; Spurr; and Harris.

A motion was then made in the middle – a 3% raise for all employees. It passed with votes of opposition from Spurr and Benz.

Along with studying wages, Brown thinks the county would benefit from a subcommittee focused on how employees are paid in general, including paid time off, insurance and other benefits, she said. Charity Murphy, the county's human resources director, said it's about setting employment goals.

Council members were receptive to the idea of a joint-study and subcommittee. Fries said it would be beneficial to include some of the county's supervisors and employees on the subcommittee.

Brown said it may seem like a lofty goal, but she would like for the committee to have recommendations by March, which is “long before budget calculation time.”

“The fiscal responsibility of this council is huge,” Brown said. “You are the decision makers.”

County Council met for longer than eight hours Thursday to hear budget appeals and then draft a budget for 2022. The budget is expected to be adopted at the council's next meeting on Oct. 21.

