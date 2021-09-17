The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Sep 17

    MAPLES ROAD

    Closed between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. 27, 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

    MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

    Closed in New Haven at railroad through Thursday.

    PARNELL AVENUE

    Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

    VANCE AVENUE

    Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.

