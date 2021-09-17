Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Sep 17
MAPLES ROAD
Closed between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. 27, 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
MAIN STREET/WEST STREET
Closed in New Haven at railroad through Thursday.
PARNELL AVENUE
Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
VANCE AVENUE
Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.
