Road restrictions for Sep 17

MAPLES ROAD

Closed between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. 27, 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

Closed in New Haven at railroad through Thursday.

PARNELL AVENUE

Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Sept. 24.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

VANCE AVENUE

Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.