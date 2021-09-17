Councilwoman new Vincent Village director

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, has been named executive director of Vincent Village, an organization that helps homeless families with children gain permanent housing and self-sufficiency.

She will start Oct. 4 as the fourth executive director in the organization's 32-year history. She has been a board member for the past year.

Tucker says her first priority for Vincent Village will be engaging other ministries and organizations that serve the growing homeless population to improve communication and eliminate gaps between Vincent Village and its partners.

“I know the needs that Fort Wayne has,” said Tucker, who will remain on City Council. “And I have a passion for people. I couldn't be more excited to help move projects and people forward in any way I can in this new role at Vincent Village.”

In addition to her experience in city government and community initiatives, Tucker has a long career in the insurance industry at 1st Source bank.

“Sharon has proven herself to be an incredible resource and advocate for the Fort Wayne community for a long time,” Board Chair John Christensen said.