Development plans battle public, selves

Two development proposals for southwest Allen County clashed not only with opponents but with each other Thursday during a packed Allen County Plan Commission public hearing.

One proposes a 207-lot residential development named Cedar Grove on 77.6 acres in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road in Lafayette Township. The plan was submitted by an entity at the same Fort Wayne address as Granite Ridge Builders.

The other proposes a three-building industrial site on 77.6 acres on Lafayette Center Road near Feighner Road, near the housing site. The applicant is Silverado Properties LLC and its representative is Todd Ramsey.

More than 100 people sat shoulder to shoulder in every seat in Room 35 of Citizens Square, with some standing in the aisles or the back of the room during the hearing, which also included several other proposals.

Pat Hess, the Fort Wayne attorney for the housing project, surprised some in the crowd by immediately asking for a continuance for the Cedar Cove hearing.

He said his clients want to know what will happen with the Silverado project before presenting theirs, pointing out they had “a million dollars” invested in the project without the land.

They might reconsider the project if the development would be next to an industrial use, he said.

Plan commission members tabled the request until the developer requests reconsideration.

Fort Wayne attorney Joshua Neal, representing Silverado, said it proposed three industrial buildings of 150,000 square feet, each with the potential for an additional 75,000 square feet. The buildings are to be less than 50 feet high.

Nearby residents said the county's comprehensive plan and an addendum, the Southwest Allen County Land Use Plan from 2016, runs counter to the proposal. That plan says the rural residential and agricultural character of the project's immediate area should be maintained.

Commercial rezonings “will be discouraged” on the east side of the Interstate 69/469 interchange, or at Interstate 469/Lafayette Center Road and Interstate 469/Indianapolis, the plan says. The proposed development is in that area.

But the plan also says the property “is within a potential opportunity area” economic development, and Neal pointed out the plan is silent on industrial development.

The project would require a rezoning from agricultural to general industrial and approval of a primary development plan.

Resident Mike Hand said he was relying on county plan information when he built his home near the proposed industrial area in 2017. He and other residents asked the commission to follow through on their promises in the plan.

“The project is in a residential and agricultural area and it should stay that way,” Hand said.

Residents said they had about 300 signatures on a petition opposing the development. A staff member of the Department of Planning Services said the office had received dozens of letters in opposition or with questions.

Residents also pointed out potential problems with the area's narrow, winding and unimproved roads, including Feighner Road.

Residents also noted the presence of children and buses at the nearby Roanoke Baptist Church and school and potential drainage problems. Residents also pointed out the landowner did not sign the application as submitted.

No vote on the project was taken, as is customary at most public hearings. The vote is scheduled for a business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

