8 LoveSeats going up for auction

Some of those public art love seats that remind people of their furry friends are up for sale.

Humane Fort Wayne on Friday said eight of 25 LoveSeats from its public art campaign – small benches featuring cat and dog images on opposite ends – will be auctioned off Oct. 9 at the seventh annual Pawject Runway.

Bidding will close during the event, which is scheduled to be held at Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown.

Those interested in buying a LoveSeat, however, do not need to attend Pawject Runway to bid.

Bidding starts at $2,500, according to a news release, and the “Buy It Now” price is $10,000.

The colorful LoveSeats painted by artists are scattered primarily in the downtown area, sponsored by various businesses and individuals.

Themes include Living the Resort Life, Mom's Best Friend, Moon Cat and Sun Dog Furry Tails Fairy Tales.

One of the art pieces, “Daphne and Otto the Dog” by Terry Ratliff, will be available for live auction only during Pawject Runway, so attendance is required for bidding on that one.

Bidders must have a GiveSmart account.

The link for bidding on the LoveSeats is e.givesmart.com/events/lGA/i.

All proceeds will go into helping pets and people in need through Humane Fort Wayne's programs.

The organization is the result of the January merger of the Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals.

More information about the LoveSeats public art project is available at humanefw.org/loveseats, and information about Pawject Runway, including tickets, is also online at humanefw.org/runway.

lisagreen@jg.net