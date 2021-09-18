County case total surpasses 53,000

An additional 291 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 117 confirmed cases and 174 cases based on antigen results, the local health department reported Friday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the county's total at 53,034 cases and 741 deaths.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 22,526 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday 4,368 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That means 926,604 Indiana residents are now known to have had the coronavirus, after corrections to the previous day's data.

To date, 14,615 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

That includes 32 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 6 and Sept. 16.

An additional 468 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test was on record.