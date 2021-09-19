2,700 participants start races

It takes more than a global pandemic to stop Joe Ensley and his family from participating in Fort Wayne's Fort4Fitness annual fitness running festival.

Indeed, the coronavirus got one member of the family into better shape.

“When the world went into lockdown, I started walking,” said Beth Ensley, 44, on Saturday as she waited for the start of the four-mile run/walk event.

Her new exercise habit gave her a new version of herself to take to the race – a 50-pounds-lighter version, the Fort Wayne woman said.

Unfortunately, all that exercise didn't exempt her family from getting COVID-19. Joe, 44, Beth and their two young daughters all picked up the bug around December last year.

But it wasn't awful, she said. A preschool teacher, Beth said she and Joe, a project manager who was able to work from home, felt off for a week or two.

Christmas was a bit of a casualty, she said, but they didn't get too far off track – her husband even considered Saturday's 13.1-mile race as a training run for an upcoming marathon.

“I have a goal to run a marathon in under 4 hours, he said.

The Ensleys were just one of the families who maintained training despite the pandemic with Fort4Fitness as their inspiration.

Fort4Fitness officials said participation in this year's races, including the seniors' and kids' marathons Friday night, was down by about half. The races went virtual in 2020, allowing participants to run or walk on their own.

Still, Brent Harring, a volunteer co-chair of the event, said about 3,600 people from 21 states had registered for races as of Friday night, with upwards of 2,700 running and walking Saturday.

Participation was off the most in the seniors' event, he said – although race officials reported this year's oldest participant is 101.

“I think there are some people who aren't ready to get out there yet,” he said, adding a hot summer may have slowed down outdoor training for some runners who didn't feel comfortable going to a gym to train on a treadmill.

“Our challenge will be to get the event back up to where it was last time (it was in-person),” Harring continued. “I think it will rebound.”

The races made some virus-related adjustments, he said, although participants were not asked to wear facial coverings.

Taking a page from gathering restrictions earlier in the pandemic, race officials had runners begin in groups of 200. A new group started every five minutes at and after the race's stated start time.

The idea was to keep the participants from bunching together while waiting for the start, Harring said.

“We certainly want to keep everybody safe,” he said.

Starts were marked by air horns or a booming cannon that echoed along South Harrison Street at the starting line near Baker Street.

Times were tracked from the moment a runner or walker crossed the starting line until he or she reached the finish line at home plate at Parkview Field. A chip embedded in each race bib did the job.

Organizers also brought back the Triple Crown race this year. Participants, recognizable by golden race bibs bearing their registration number, ran all three events – the four-mile, the 10K (6.2 miles) and the half-marathon (13.1 miles).

That means they cross home plate three times, Harring said.

Angie Caris, 54, said hitting home plate is always a thrill. She's done Fort4Fitness races several times, “even the virtual one” last year, she said.

Caris has accomplished various distances, but this year, she chose the 10K. The pandemic didn't affect her training much, she said – she has a treadmill.

“I think people actually trained more” because of the pandemic, she said. Going for a training run, she acknowledged, gave people a reason to get out of the house.

But there's nothing like running a race, added Caris of Fort Wayne.

“It was great to be out and participating with other people,” she said. “It's just motivating. Everyone is encouraging everyone.”

Mark VanDyken, 50, of Fort Wayne, was doing the Fort4Fitness half-marathon for the third time.

“It just inspires you,” he said of the other runners and the crowds that line some of the streets. “They're pushing you on, cheering you on.”

The pandemic affected his training “not at all,” he said. He runs outdoors except when it's snowy, especially along the Pufferbelly Trail.

“You can get in a pretty good distance there,” he said.

Anna Stanek, 35, and Natalie Wang, 38, also had no coronavirus woes.

The two friends, both from Fort Wayne, said they'd been running together every Sunday to train. They both wanted to finish the half-marathon in about two hours.

“Running is something you can do anytime,” Stanek said. “Just put on your shoes and run out the door.”

Once they are made available, race results can be found online at fort4fitness.org/fall-festival/race-day/runner-tracking-and-results.

