Self-awareness 1st step to being better father, dads hear

For Jason Flyte of Fort Wayne, part of becoming a better father has been heading off to the shower right away when he gets home from work.

It gives him a chance to decompress from work stress and shift gears into being a dad, he said Saturday morning.

Greggory Smith-Causey agreed. “Sometimes something physical can change your mindset,” he said.

Smith-Causey was the presenter at a workshop co-sponsored by Fort Wayne United and Fort Wayne Community Schools. The event, “R.E.A.L. DAD: We're Getting R.E.A.L. with Fatherhood,” aimed to help fathers and father-figures relate to their children in more constructive ways.

Flyte was one of six fathers who attended the presentation from 9 a.m. to noon. at the district's Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave.

The men were taught that to be an effective father, a man must first become aware of, and care for, himself.

That means watching his thoughts, words and actions as if from the outside, Smith-Causey said, and taking responsibility for the effect they have on other people, especially his children.

Authentic fatherhood also means a man must take care of himself – his physical health and mental well-being.

Eating the right foods, staying in shape, continually learning about the world and having friends who support healthy choices all play a part, Smith-Causey said.

Modeling what it means to be a man for his children and learning general parenting skills are also important, he said.

A good father shows his sons who they should become as adults and how they should treat women. He shows his daughters “what they should look for in the man that they marry,” Smith-Causey said.

Fathers also need to learn how to discipline children without physical punishment or shaming them – using discipline “to guide and teach them,” he added.

It's like being a coach, Smith-Causey said, but you can't just send kids home to their parents after practice.

“You are your kids' parent,” he said, adding parents today compete with probably hundreds of influences on their children every day.

Everyone from grandparents, teachers and other kids to everything on television, movies, video games, social media and schoolwork put their stamp on a father's children, Smith-Causey said.

“We're not with this workshop trying to create the perfect dad,” he said. “We're trying to create positivity – and possibility.”

