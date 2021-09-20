The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Sep 20

    MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

    Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing through Thursday.

    PARNELL AVENUE

    Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Friday. 

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

    VANCE AVENUE

    Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

