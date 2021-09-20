Road restrictions for Sep 20

MAIN STREET/WEST STREET

Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing through Thursday.

PARNELL AVENUE

Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Friday.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

VANCE AVENUE

Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.