Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Sep 20
MAIN STREET/WEST STREET
Closed in New Haven at railroad crossing through Thursday.
PARNELL AVENUE
Closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Clinton Street through Friday.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
VANCE AVENUE
Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.
SWINNEY AVENUE
Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story