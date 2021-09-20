Grant will pay for almost 100 older residents to work

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend was awarded a $502,745 grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion Inc., officials announced today.

Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to no less than 94 low-income older Hoosiers living in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash and Whitley Counties.

These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a cornerstone program of the Older Americans Act.

The senior employment program is the only federal job training program targeted exclusively to low-income older jobseekers. It promotes personal dignity and self-sufficiency through part-time community service jobs for up to four years.

Participants were able to keep training from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, participants are safely returning to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the American Red Cross, Fort Wayne Urban League and Whitley County Council on Aging.