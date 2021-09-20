Herd happily returns for full-capacity fest

Zuleika King narrated as her 4-year-old son jumped Sunday from one wooden platform to another as part of an obstacle course at the Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival.

“(He) barely makes it, but he makes it,” King said, watching Nestor Martinez with her husband, Bradley King.

“Look at him, America's next ninja warrior.”

The family was among a few thousand people who visited the northwest Allen County festival during its opening weekend. The event attracted about 400 attendees Friday night and more than 1,000 on Saturday, said Sarah Kuehnert, estimating a turnout of 750 people Sunday.

A year after operating under capacity limits because of the pandemic, the festival returned for its ninth year under more normal conditions, although a sign at the entrance encouraged social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Visitors also were asked to not enter if they felt unwell.

Season passes are again available – the festival is open weekends through Oct. 31 – and activities absent last year, including pumpkin checkers and cornhole, have returned.

“This year we brought everything back,” Kuehnert said.

Organizers particularly focused on activities for children 5 and younger this year, she said, but the festival is appropriate for all ages.

Activities include a corn pit, pumpkin painting, tetherball, photo spots, bonfires, a jump pad, a corn maze and a pyramid of giant straw bales made for climbing. Flavored milk, soft-serve ice cream and the popular Mousetrap sandwich – a grilled cheese – also are available for purchase.

“There is something here for everyone,” Kuehnert said.

Kaitlyn Wegman relaxed on a bench while waiting for her parents and 4-year-old nephew to return from the 25-minute hayride, which takes visitors on a complete tour of the dairy farm's operations.

“He wanted to see the cows,” Wegman said of her nephew, who bounced from activity to activity before the hayride. “It's nice to watch him have fun.”

Andrew Hilty tried the pedal car track with his children, Esther, 5, and Malachi, 6.

“Did we pass everybody?” Hilty asked his son, trying to get him to talk about the activity.

The Hiltys typically purchase a season pass because it pays for itself, Hilty said. He added his children especially like the straw mountain, and they look forward to the festival every year.

“We love it,” Hilty said.

Zuleika and Bradley King's outing to the farm followed a stop at the Johnny Appleseed Festival. They were celebrating Nestor's recent discharge from the hospital, Zuleika King said, noting the boy's ailment was related to asthma.

Nestor's skin and clothes were spotted with paint from the pumpkin decorating station. Zuleika King knows exactly where she will proudly display his creation, she said, and she wants to get a photograph from the fall festival framed.

“He took the cutest picture with the baby cow,” Zuleika King said.

Kuehnert would approve. Her father-in-law's death this year reinforced how precious life is and the value of creating special memories, she said. She noted Alan Kuehnert died from a farming accident.

The annual corn maze is dedicated to him.

“He loved sharing his farm and family's story with all guests that visited his farm,” signs about the maze say. “Alan's legacy lives on through us.”

