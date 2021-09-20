Libraries will be site of flu, coronavirus vaccines

Super Shot is partnering with Allen County Public Library to provide flu vaccines to people 6 months of age and older, and COVID-19 vaccines to those at least 12 years old.

The vaccines will be available:

* 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the library's downtown location

* 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1. at the Pontiac Branch

+ 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Shawnee Branch

The first 50 people who receive a vaccine at each event will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, a news release said today.

Super Shot said it will be providing both injectable and nasal spray flu vaccines and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no cost, but individuals must present their insurance card if insured and a photo ID. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Spanish and Burmese interpreters will be available, and no appointment is needed.