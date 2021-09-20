Riverfront zoning change progresses

Riverfront development will continue and new housing for students attending Purdue Fort Wayne may result from Fort Wayne Plan Commission decisions today.

On the riverfront request, the plan commission rezoned areas to downtown edge as requested by the city's Community Development Division.

The request covers about 65 parcels along the north side of the St. Marys River from Fourth Street to train tracks near Herman Street.

Plans released this month for the second phase of riverfront development include trails, a wetlands boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two boat docks and another section of a tree canopy trail with scenic overlooks.

The plan commission also approved rezoning just under a half-acre at 4312 Hobson Road from limited commercial to multiple-family residential.

rsalter@jg.net