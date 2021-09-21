Council grants preliminary approval for Do it Best grant

Confusion and concerns about double-dipping jeopardized Do it Best's chances of receiving a $2 million city grant tonight.

The issue came before Fort Wayne City Council when Nancy Townsend, director of the city's Community Development Division, made the request to use $2 million of the division's incentive fund – spread over seven years – toward relocation of the company's headquarters.

Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best, said the international hardware cooperative found itself in an unusual situation in asking for the city's help.

"We have not requested or asked for anything in our entire history, believing that it is our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, first and foremost, regardless of any of these types of arrangements that companies engage in," he said.

Some council members were confused by the comment because they approved funding for Electric Works previously, and Do it Best had committed to moving its headquarters to Electric Works then.

Townsend explained that previously approved funding was for the developer, not Do it Best.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he thinks the $2 million grant is "a good investment" and "good government," considering that Electric Works, the $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus, might not happen without Do it Best.

