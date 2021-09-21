Domestic violence grants awarded

Northeast Indiana projects will receive almost $300,000 of the more than $3 million in Stop Violence Against Women grants announced Monday.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced the 53 projects that were funded across the state. The program is meant to encourage partnerships between law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and victim organizations to increase victim safety and hold offenders accountable in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, a news release stated.

“This funding is centered on giving survivors a voice and making sure that the people who commit these terrible acts of violence are brought to justice,” Devon McDonald, the institute's executive director, said in a release. “Every project is a step toward building stronger, safer communities for Hoosiers.”

The biggest local grant is $136,407 for the Fort Wayne Police Department's domestic violence unit and victim assistance advocates to continue working together, as they have for 18 years.

The Allen County prosecutor's office was awarded $61,292, which will be used for a liaison to local law enforcement, victim assistance, adult protective services, Amani Family Services, the YWCA Women's Shelter and Outreach Program and any other social service agencies.

The liaison will also maintain the domestic violence database, which collects and analyzes data regarding incoming and closed cases, as well as enhance training programs for local law enforcement, multicultural agencies, medical personnel and victim advocacy organizations.

Also based in Allen County, YWCA Northeast Indiana will receive $49,704 to provide trauma-informed and culturally appropriate services to victims of domestic violence who use limited English. Educators also will continue to travel into surrounding rural communities to provide education for youth and adult professionals who work with potential victims.

The Steuben County prosecutor'soffice was awarded $26,250 to support the special prosecution effort program, which provides “aggressive and focused prosecution of domestic violence and other violent crimes in which women are victims,” according to the award recipient list.

The Noble County prosecutor's office will receive $26,197 to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault while they navigate the court system.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded a combined $443,197 to five statewide projects: Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault, Indiana Supreme Court, Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Latino Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence Inc. and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic.

The institute said organizations can begin their projects Oct. 1.

