Physician to run for Kruse seat

An Allen County emergency physician is running for Indiana state Senate.

Dr. Tyler Johnson, a Grabill native, is scheduled to make a formal announcement at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sauder Feeds in Grabill, a news release stated. He is seeking the Republican nomination for the District 14 seat now occupied by Sen. Dennis Kruse, who announced in August that he will retire at the end of his term.

“It will take a candidate with a far-reaching range of skills, experiences and passions to succeed a public servant as respected as Sen. Kruse,” Johnson said in a news release. “His will be hard shoes to fill. But when voters get the chance to compare us, I think they will find me the candidate best able to make meaningful contributions to northeast Indiana.”

Johnson, 38, works full time as an emergency physician at hospitals throughout the region including Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview DeKalb Hospital. He has served in leadership roles and advocated for advancing emergency care and patient safety, a news release stated.

Johnson's legislative experience includes advocating for patients and emergency physicians at the Indiana Statehouse and U.S. Capitol. His father, Pat Johnson, is a refractory bricklayer, and his mother, Gindy Johnson, is a preschool teacher and homemaker.

After graduating from Leo High School in 2001, Johnson attended the University of Saint Francis and then Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida.

Johnson and his wife, Alicia, are the parents of four children ranging in age from 3 to 13 years old. They are active members of Central Ministries.

Ron Turpin, a businessman, attorney and East Allen County Schools board member, announced in August that he is also seeking the Republican nomination for the District 14 Senate seat.

