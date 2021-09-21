Riverfront rezone bid advances

Riverfront development will continue and new housing for students attending Purdue Fort Wayne may result from Fort Wayne Plan Commission decisions Monday.

On the riverfront request, the plan commission rezoned areas to downtown edge as requested by the city's Community Development division.

The request covers about 65 parcels along the north side of the St. Marys River from Fourth Street to train tracks near Herman Street.

Plans released this month for the second phase of riverfront development include trails, a wetlands boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two boat docks and another section of a tree canopy trail with scenic overlooks.

The plan commission also approved rezoning just under a half-acre at 4312 Hobson Road from limited commercial to multiple-family residential.

The applicant, Graystone Hobson LLC, listed a Fort Wayne post office box as an address. The company has no listed principals in state corporation records.

The company proposes to convert a structure built in 2000 on the east side of Hobson Road and used by the Indiana Small Business Development Center of Purdue Fort Wayne into a duplex.

But the applicant has also said it was seeking the rezoning because the site's limited commercial zoning does not permit duplex or single-family residences. Multiple-family zoning allows all three housing types.

The plan was submitted without a primary development plan. The applicant noted a higher density for housing might be sought.

Both votes were unanimous. The City Council must approve all rezonings.

