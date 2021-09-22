Broadband applications program set

Applications will be accepted starting next week for a new program designed to help more Hoosiers get access to reliable and quality broadband.

Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration for the Indiana Connectivity Program, which opens for applicants on Monday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced.

The plan is to connect residents and businesses that lack internet access with service providers and assist in the expense of extending broadband to unserved and underserved locations, a news release said.

“The last year and a half has shined a light on the severe importance of having everyone connected,” Crouch said in a statement. “This program is a path to bring service to households and businesses that are in internet darkness or have speeds that are not meeting the demands on our students who are eLearning or our workforce teleworking.”

Residents and business owners interested in the program can enter their address and other information into the online Next Level Connections portal at in.gov/ocra/broadband.

Another option is to call the Indiana Broadband Connect Center at 833-639-8522. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on business days, starting Monday.