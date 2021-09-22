Do it Best faces council critics

Confusion and concerns about double-dipping jeopardized Do it Best's chances of receiving a $2 million city grant Tuesday night.

The issue came before the Fort Wayne City Council when Nancy Townsend, director of the city's Community Development Division, made the request to use $2 million of the division's incentive fund – spread over seven years – toward relocation of the company's headquarters.

Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best, said the international hardware cooperative found itself in an unusual situation in asking for the city's help.

“We have not requested or asked for anything in our entire history, believing that it is our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, first and foremost, regardless of any of these types of arrangements that companies engage in,” he said.

Some council members were confused by the comment because they approved funding for Electric Works previously, and Do it Best had committed to moving its headquarters to Electric Works then.

Townsend explained that previously approved funding was for the developer, not Do it Best.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he thinks the $2 million grant is “a good investment” and “good government,” considering that Electric Works, the $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus, might not happen without Do it Best.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said it was hard for him to justify the grant when the city has other needs, including sidewalk and street repairs. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said funding requests can't be framed as “either/or” situations because the grant request does not affect sidewalks or streets.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, reminded his fellow council members that they knew the grant request was eventually going to come before the council when they approved funding for Electric Works.

The grant received preliminary approval with a 6-3 vote with Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Arp voting against it. The council rarely, if ever, changes its preliminary votes made during committee meetings.

With the expansion, Do it Best is expected to retain 413 employees and hire an additional 90 with an average salary of $75,000 a year, the agreement says. The relocation is expected to cost the company about $20 million.

Community Development is seeking an additional $2 million grant from Allen County commissioners for the headquarters move.

The council was also asked to consider allowing Community Development to give $500,000 to the developers of the Columbia Street West project. CSW Associates LLC plans to renovate Columbia Street West and the second floor of the Nawa building, which are at Columbia and Harrison streets.

The developer plans to create 21 apartments and more than 21,000 square feet of commercial retail space. Four of the studio apartments and one one-bedroom apartment will be affordable housing, and the remaining apartments will be market rate.

The project is expected to cost $10.9 million.

The council also granted preliminary approval for that request, with Arp and Ensley voting against it.

