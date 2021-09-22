FWCS addresses BB gun, knife incidents

Letters went out to parents of Lane Middle School and Lincoln Elementary school today, alerting them to weapons brought to school.

Matt Haren, Lane principal, said a student brought a BB gun to the school and it was "immediately located and confiscated. No direct threat was made to students or staff," according to a release from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

J.R. Ankenbruck, Lincoln principal, wrote to say that today shortly before 8 a.m., a student removed a knife from his or her backpack and showed it to nearby students. The students immediately reported the incident to staff, officials said.

The student was located and the knife was confiscated, an FWCS release stated.

In both situations, the FWCS Code of Conduct will be used to address the situation, the release said.

