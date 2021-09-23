Fort Wayne/Allen County

Home showcase begins today

The Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne's 2021 Builders' Showcase runs from today through Sunday.

The tour features 15 homes in Fort Wayne and communities including New Haven, Huntertown and Leo.

Admission is free, and homes will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. today and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Showcase guidebooks are available at 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, Wayne Pipe & Supply and Rabb Water Systems in Grabill, and . Guidebooks are also available at the Home Builders Association office, 305 W. Main St., in downtown Fort Wayne.

For more information, call the association at 420-2020 or go to hbafortwayne.com/showcase.

Virus concerns cancel safety fair

The Allen County Safety Fair scheduled for Saturday at the Public Safety Academy Ivy Tech Community College South Campushas been canceled because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

Dawkins Road to be shut down

Road work will close Dawkins Road at the Interstate 469 overpass in New Haven today, city officials said. Crews should finish Oct. 29. For more information, call 748-7000.

Armory to accept Afghan donations

Donations for Afghan evacuees are being accepted at Indiana National Guard armories statewide, including at 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne.

New items needed are Men's and women's unbranded, modest clothes such as long-sleeved T-shirts, underwear, pants, jackets and coats in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops will be accepted.

Also needed are baby formula and children's clothing, including baby and newborn sizes. Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals, no flip flops, are needed for evacuees of all ages.

City sets car show at Renaissance Y

The city of Fort Wayne's Public Works division will host the first Renaissance Cruise-In car show Oct. 2 at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

The event, which will have music and food trucks, is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a 1 p.m. car parade that will begin at Creighton Avenue by the YMCA.

Show cars will have a $15 registration fee, with sign-up available the day of the event. Oct. 9 is the rain date.

Coliseum plans to honor Brown

Memorial Coliseum will host a retirement open house honoring Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manager, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the conference center. Brown, who has been with the Coliseum 33 years, the last 31 in charge, will retire Oct. 1.

A Hope Center sets open house

A Hope Center will have an open house Oct. 1 at its new location, 3702 S. Clinton St., from 3 to 7 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m.

The pregnancy resource center received a grant from a private foundation.

– Journal Gazette