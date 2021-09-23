County testing clinic moving

The free COVID-19 testing site offered by the Allen County Department of Health will move to a new location beginning Tuesday.

The new site will be at 5750 Falls Drive near West Jefferson Boulevard and Liberty Mills Road. The location will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of age or symptoms, a Wednesday news release said.

The health department is partnering with Parkview Health, which will provide staff to assist with testing while demand is high.

Health officials are continuing to urge residents to get tested and vaccinated.

The local health department reported Wednesday that 13 more Allen County residents died from COVID-19 and 219 people tested positive for the virus. That brings the county's total to 53,880 cases and 756 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 3,936 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 941,120 the number of Hoosiers now known to have had the coronavirus.

To date, 14,836 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus; an additional 479 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Mindy Waldron, Allen County's health department administrator, said access to free testing continues to be an important tool in managing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are grateful to have found the space to provide this resource to our community and for the partnership with Parkview staff,” she said in a statement.

The final day for testing at the current testing site at 1230 Ruston Pass is Saturday.

Hours for the new testing site are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be made any time at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 449-3303 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An invitation code is not required to register online, and those seeking an appointment should click the “I don't have an Invitation Code” button to proceed with scheduling.

Those seeking testing should schedule and complete all prompted registration steps before arriving at a site to avoid crowds and long wait times.