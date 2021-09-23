Neighborhood upgrades planned

The city plans to invest $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements, officials announced Wednesday during a 2022 proposed budget preview.

The investment would be a record for infrastructure spending in Fort Wayne and includes $29.1 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $3.4 million for trails. In addition, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department plans to spend $3 million on maintenance projects.

“It wasn't that many years ago, even 10 years ago, we were probably in about $10 million to $12 million a year that the city was able to put into streets and roads and sidewalks and trails,” said Garry Morr, city controller.

Mayor Tom Henry said he was happy to reveal a proposed budget “that is what the public has said it wants city government to be.”

The property tax-supported budget, which Morr also referred to as the “simple city budget,” totals $189.7 million, pending City Council approval. The proposed budget for 2021 was $186 million before it was cut by more than $1 million.

“We've had steady revenue growth that has positioned the city to maintain a very strong fund balance over the last several years,” Morr said.

The budget preview also included public safety improvements. The Fort Wayne Police Department will have a total of 485 officers to patrol the city, and a class of 30 recruits is expected to come out of the Fort Wayne Police Academy. It's unclear how many additional patrol officers that represents compared with this year.

The police department will also fully implement a body camera program, an effort the city has worked toward this year by equipping some officers with cameras. Fort Wayne City Council approved an ordinance in 2020 that requires the entire department to be equipped with body cams by the end of 2022.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department plans to build a fire station at 3400 Reed Road and replace two fire engines. The department also anticipates 21 recruits.

About 70% of the budget will go toward public safety, Morr said, followed by 10% for the Parks and Recreation Department, 7% for the Public Works Division and 3% for the Community Development Division. City Utilities has its own budget separate from the city's.

Henry's administration will present the proposed budget to Fort Wayne City Council on Oct. 5. The council is expected to evaluate the budget at its Tuesday meetings in October with adoption expected on Oct. 26.

Henry acknowledged that the more than $50 million the city was awarded in American Rescue Plan Act funding helped officials strategize where money should go. The federal money has specific purposes, such as replacing revenue lost during the pandemic and making needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, which essentially frees up money in the budget.

“But at the same time,” Henry said, “we're putting together a budget that is reflective of a city that really has a tremendous amount of more money.”

dfilchak@jg.net