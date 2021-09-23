Public Works required to submit plan

Fort Wayne residents will eventually have a better idea of when their neighborhoods' streets are expected to be fixed.

The Public Works Division will be required to submit a capital improvements plan to Fort Wayne City Council along with its budget. More than 10 other city departments are currently required to submit a five-year capital improvements plan annually.

The requirement for Public Works will be effective for the 2023 proposed budget that will be submitted next year. The projects will include concrete, asphalt and chip-and-seal roads.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, brought the issue to the council, saying he's tried to reinstate a capital improvements plan for the division for years. About a year ago, he brought some of his constituents to a meeting to make the same request.

Jehl used Community Development as an example of how even loose plans can be incorporated into a capital improvements plan.

“Community Development has place holders for the trails. They don't hit those five-year plans on the dot, but when neighborhoods ask me about the trails, at least I can look at that plan and say I have a semblance of a list of which ones are up next,” he said during the first discussion on the ordinance on Sept. 14.

“That's what will be helpful if this passes,” Jehl added.

Shan Gunawardena, Public Works director, told the council that the projects are hard to predict and the department faces many obstacles in drafting a capital improvements plan. The city's website also features a map with identified street projects.

The projects on the map aren't ranked because all of the projects are of the highest priority, Gunawardena said. A capital improvements plan would also be difficult, he added, because obtaining quotes from contractors for five years of projects would be too time consuming.

Council members discussed possible amendments during the hourlong discussion. Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he couldn't support the ordinance because it seemed like “too tight of a rein” on Public Works.

The City Council unanimously voted to hold the ordinance for one week.

The discussion before its approval Tuesday was significantly shorter.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, proposed a compromise – only the first year of the five-year plan will be required to have details, such as estimated costs.

The latter four years can simply list projects the department hopes to get to in each year, which is a change Jehl said Sept. 14 he would approve.

The council unanimously voted for preliminary approval of the ordinance. The council rarely, if ever, changes its preliminary votes.

“This is exactly what I was hoping would transpire by bringing this to you and asking for your assistance,” said Jehl, who appeared at the Tuesday meeting by Zoom.

