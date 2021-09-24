Medic, county councilman to lead TRAA

A local paramedic will be Three River Ambulance Authority's new executive director.

Joel Benz, who is also a Republican member of the Allen County Council, was approved unanimously by the ambulance authority's board Thursday.

Gary Booher, the former executive director, had been in the position for 32 years when he announced his retirement this year. His initial effective date was Dec. 31, but he moved his retirement date up to Oct. 1. He has been unavailable and using paid time off since Sept. 7.

Benz has 20 years of experience with emergency medical services, and he is a paramedic for the ambulance authority and Parkview Hospital. He also has a Master's of Business Administration degree from the University of Saint Francis.

“We're very confident he is going to be successful in this role and we hope that the medics will appreciate seeing one of their own at the helm of this ship,” said Rachel Guin, a member of the board's executive subcommittee.

The conditions and terms of Benz's contract are under negotiation, but board member David Parish's motion included “at the salary we all discussed.”

Brett Steffen, a member of the board's executive subcommittee, said the board's approval of Benz will now allow them to move forward with negotiations.

Board Chairman Dr. Thomas Dykstra made it clear that Benz was the right choice for the position.

“Regardless of what's been going on, he was the first choice. He wasn't a fall-back position,” Dykstra said. “He was chosen as the best candidate.”

Benz was unable to be at the meeting and could not be reached by phone for comment immediately.

Guin said her understanding is that Benz will resign from his other positions to put his sole focus on the ambulance authority.

The authority has been under fire by the Fort Wayne City Council because of emergency medical services response times that are slower than acceptable. Booher and Mike Bureau, the authority's operation director, have told the council the organization has been affected by a nationwide medic shortage.

Ian Case appeared at the council meetings with authority officials as the local emergency medical services union chief. He recently resigned, but Bureau said Case's last action as union chief was to sign the grant into effect that will increase pay for medics.

The grant, which was created by noncompliance fines paid by the contractor PatientCare EMS Solutions, will give medics hazard pay until the funds run out. More than $500,000 had been paid in fines as of July.

The board approved the grant unanimously last Friday. Bureau said he and PatientCare EMS Solutions are working on other projects that could alleviate the strain on medics that he hopes to present at the next meeting, slated for Oct. 7.

dfilchak@jg.net