Birthplace of Hoosier icon historic

The Vermillion County birthplace of World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The federal Department of the Interior added the Elder-Pyle House near the small town of Dana on the National Register on Aug. 25, according to a news release Friday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources told the Friends of Ernie Pyle – the nonprofit that operates the site – that the official State and National Register certificates will be presented during a special ceremony next August at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.

Pyle was born Aug. 3, 1900, in the white, two-story farmhouse with Greek Revival features in the middle of Vermillion County, which is in west-central Indiana along the Illinois border.

“We are ecstatic over this level of recognition for the historical and cultural significance bestowed on Ernie Pyle's birthplace,” Steve Key, president of the Friends of Ernie Pyle, said in a statement. “We hope this national designation will allow us to tap into resources that will help us preserve the legacy of our nation's best-known war correspondent.”

Pyle, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1944 for his coverage of the European theater during World War II, was covering the Battle of Okinawa in the Pacific theater when he was killed by enemy fire on April 18, 1945.

He was 44 years old.

“It's important that Hoosiers and Americans understand the hardships and accomplishments of the generation that survived the Great Depression and then were asked to fight a war to preserve our democratic freedoms.”

The Friends of Ernie Pyle hope the new recognition will bring extra points to its current effort to receive funding from the state's Historic Renovation Grant Program to restore the clapboard siding of the farmhouse built in 1851 by the Elder family.

The Friends of Ernie Pyle have been saving contributions for years to afford the much-needed repair work. They were greatly helped with a $39,000-plus donation from the Indiana Department of the American Legion, when then-state Commander Rodney Strong made the museum his personal project in office.

The Friends of Ernie Pyle took over the operation in 2010 of the then-state historical site, which is now open as the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum.