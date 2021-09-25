Booster shot available in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose.

The news comes as the state's death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that some members of the public should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to counter waning immunity.

Qualifying individuals are those ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19.

For those individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions or at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus because of their occupation, they may receive a booster dose, based on individual benefits and risks, CDC officials said.

The single booster dose can be given at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible at this time.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to receive a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance.

Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added.

Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements listed above.

Beginning Monday, that attestation will be incorporated into the online appointment registration at www.ourshot.in.gov.

Meijer plans to administer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series – at all its Midwest pharmacies, company officials said.

Eligible patients who received their original vaccinations from Meijer – whether in-store or at an off-site Meijer clinic – will be sent a text before their timeframe to schedule their booster appointment. All other patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

CVS Health began making booster shots available to customers on Friday, company officials said.

The Allen County Department of Health on Friday said 150 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 54,184 confirmed cases and 756 deaths.

Statewide, 3,255 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 947,918, the health department said Friday.

Indiana added 30 more deaths to its total of 14,895. That's more than the total population of Auburn, which was estimated two years ago at 13,484.

sslater@jg.net