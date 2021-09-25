Fort Wayne/Allen County

Trash collectors to limit item pickups

Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases locally, garbage and recycling crews, beginning Oct. 4, will collect only city of Fort Wayne-issued carts used for residential collection.

In addition, workers will collect one bulk item per week per household. A bulk item is considered furniture or a large non-freon item that doesn't fit in the bin.

“These practices are similar among other refuse hauling companies across the country and assist in the efficiency of getting garbage and recycling materials collected even through driver shortages and equipment challenges that are being experienced locally, statewide and nationwide,” the city said in a Friday news release.

When drivers are quarantined due to the coronavirus, it makes timely collections more difficult. Also, routes are completed faster when extra bags outside of carts and additional bulk items don't have to be collected.

The updated collection process will remain in effect until further notice.

This type of collection was implemented for several months in 2020 and into 2021 due to COVID-19.

YMCA offering virtual platform

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has announced a Virtual YMCA platform that it said would continue to support the overall health and wellness of children, adults and families.

The platform includes more than 20 live classes and 50 on-demand videos for group exercise, well-being and youth sports with new content added weekly.

“The accessibility of a virtual Y allows participants to experience great YMCA classes and programs when unable to visit their local Y,” a Thursday news release said. “Virtual workouts have been designed for motivation and ease-of-use at home with something for everyone from youth through older adults.”

Users can sort categories to find preferred classes and customize their experience through a favorites dashboard. The platform is free to the community and will always be included as part of a Y membership.

The platform is found at fwymcavirtualy.y.org.

Spotlight on Arts moving inside

Today's Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts event will be inside due to expected cooler temperatures and a chance of rain, a Friday news release said.

Instead of being at Freimann Square the free concert will be inside Arts United Center.

There will be food trucks on the Arts United Center Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. The program being held inside will begin at 7 p.m. and provide a sample of the arts and culture experiences available year-round at Arts Campus Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Ballet and Philharmonic are partnering in an hourlong program of classics including excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty and Copeland's “Hoedown.”

Lane restrictions persist downtown

Motorists will notice lane restrictions on Calhoun Street between Washington Boulevard and Douglas Street in downtown Fort Wayne another week.

The restriction, which began Tuesday, is a part of the AEP's Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase, a news release said.

Weather permitting, the work should be completed Friday.

Beckett's Run Trail ribbon-cutting set

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday for the second phase of the Beckett's Run Trail.

Mayor Tom Henry, Greenways and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie, representatives from Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne Trails and nearby neighborhoods and businesses are expected to attend.

The ceremony will be at the Beckett's Run trailhead parking lot – off Martin Luther Drive, which is on the southeast side of Concordia Theological Seminary, just north of St. Joe Center Road.

Blood drive set for sickle cell patients

Patients with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that primarily affects people of African descent, will benefit from a blood drive Wednesday hosted by the American Red Cross, True Love Missionary Baptist Church and the United Pastors Group.

The event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at True Love, 715 E. Wallace St.

“Today, there are not enough Black donors to meet the urgent need for blood from those suffering with sickle cell disease,” Pastor Robert Bell of True Love Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement. “Our hope is that Black donors know that giving blood makes a difference in our community.”

Area

Free flu vaccines offered in Auburn

The DeKalb County Health Department will host a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Dayspring Community Church parking lot in Auburn.

The clinic, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also represents an opportunity for residents to assist the local health department in mass vaccination preparedness. It will be used, according to a news release, as a training exercise for any potential emergency situation where medications and/or medical supplies would need to be distributed to DeKalb County residents.

A freewill donation food drive is also being conducted at the clinic. Canned goods, dried foods and cash will be accepted to benefit the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Garrett.

There will also be two COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics offered in Auburn next week. The times and locations:

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, ACD Museum parking lot

• Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2 at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds near Middaugh Hall

Both clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations.

Changes coming for 2 area codes

Starting late next month, everyone in northern Indiana's 219 and 574 telephone area codes will be required to use 10 digits, rather than seven, to make local phone calls.

Local calls made with seven digits will still work until the end of the permissive dialing period Oct. 24, state regulatory officials said in a Friday news release. The grace period was established to allow everyone time to adjust to the new dialing pattern and to make any required system changes. This six-month transition period started in April.

The change to 10-digit dialing is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as designated by the Federal Communications Commission.

All telecommunications providers in the United States are required to implement the three-digit 9-8-8 dialing code for the hotline by July 16, 2022.

Under the FCC order, 10-digit dialing must be in place before then for any area code with a “988” prefix.

– Journal Gazette