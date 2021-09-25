Ex-head of FWCS to receive JA honor

The recently retired superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools will receive the inaugural JA Impact Award.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced Friday that Wendy Robinson would receive the honor during its Tuesday night BEL – Business and Education Leadership – celebration.

Robinson was selected based on “her outstanding contributions to education, business and community throughout years of service,” a news release said. “Her dedication to accomplishing goals without the need for recognition as well as her expertise and encouragement have significantly impacted others.”

Robinson retired last year after 17 years as FWCS superintendent and 47 years with the district. Mark Daniel was appointed as her successor.

Recent FWCS alumna Romeo Morris and Ramona Coleman, the district's assistant superintendent of professional learning, will present the award.

Other community leaders, educators and volunteers will also be recognized during the 7:30 p.m. event at Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown.

Inductees into the Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame, established in 1984, will be Jerry Henry, Midwest Pipe & Steel, and Don Steininger, Steininger Development. John McMillen, entrepreneur and philanthropist, will be honored with the Ove Jorgensen Spirit of Leadership Award.

“At this year's BEL, we'll honor the impact of experiential learning made possible by business leaders, educators and volunteers who bring JA programs to life for students at all grade levels,” said a statement from Lena Yarian, president of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

“Together, we're inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in our local, regional and global economy,” she added.

The local JA's volunteer-delivered prekindergarten-through-12th grade programs include in-school, JA BizTown and JA Finance Park economic education experiences that foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential.

