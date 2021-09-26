Fort Wayne/Allen County

County adds 215 COVID cases

Another 215 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the county total to 54,399 cases and 756 deaths, officials reported Saturday.

The 215 positive tests include 82 confirmed PCR cases and 133 antigen cases, a news release stated. The Allen County case count includes a total of 23,230 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 947,918 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14,895 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Area

State trooper applications sought

The Indiana State Police are accepting additional applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy until Wednesday.

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department recruit is around $1,600 biweekly during academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at www.indianatrooper.com. The website provides details on the application process and information on other state police career opportunities.

Testing will be Oct. 2-3, a news release stated.

– The Journal Gazette